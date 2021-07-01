Helena man sentenced to 70 years in 2019 killing

A Helena man accused of fatally shooting another man in 2019 over a drug deal was sentenced Thursday to 70 years in prison on a charge of deliberate homicide.

First Judicial District Lewis and Clark County Judge Michael Menahan had earlier denied Thomas Ralph Bristow’s motion to withdraw an Alford plea for the killing of 31-year-old Cory Leo Housel of Helena on June 30, 2019. An Alford plea indicates the defendant maintains innocence of the charges but acknowledges the prosecution has enough evidence to gain a conviction.

Bristow, 54, was also charged with tampering with evidence and possession of dangerous drugs, charges that were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

The plea agreement had recommended a sentence between 10-100 years, with no restriction on parole eligibility.

This means, according to state law, Bristow must serve at least one-quarter of his sentence in order to be “parole eligible,” Menahan said. He may then apply to the Montana Parole Board but it not guaranteed the board will grant it.

According to a June 14 sentencing memorandum, one of the state’s two primary witnesses had approached Bristow’s ex-wife, changed his original story and indicated the shooting was an accident. But the court denied a request to withdraw the Alford plea.