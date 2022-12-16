Helena man sentenced to 25 years for sex with teen

Michael Jefferson Harrison Jr. of Helena was sentenced to 25 years in the Montana State Prison for having sex with a teenager younger than 16.

As part of a plea deal, Harrison pleaded guilty to one felony count of sexual intercourse without consent, Montana's rape statute. Two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexual assault were dismissed with prejudice.

He was sentenced Dec. 1 to 50 years in prison with 25 suspended.

Harrison is subject to all conditions of the plea deal, including being monitored and prohibited from possessing weapons, alcohol or illegal drugs. He is subject to all mandatory fees totaling $80.

For more information on the original charges, go to bit.ly/michaelharrison.