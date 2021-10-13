Helena man sentenced to 10 years for meth, firearms charges

A 38-year-old Helena man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for meth trafficking and firearms charges.

Robert Raymond Fasuga was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris in the Great Falls federal courthouse, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M Johnson. Fasuga pleaded guilty in June to trafficking meth and possessing a stolen firearm.

The crimes took place in June 2020, when Fasuga possessed at least one stolen firearm after he fled law enforcement. He pulled two firearms and pointed them at his head. Officers managed to talk him down. Fasuga would later tell agents that he didn't think the guns were stolen because he paid $50 for each one.

Mountain Man Trading Post in Belgrade was the lawful owner of a .380 in Fasuga's possession. The government also alleged that Fasuga was a meth dealer. During the execution of a federal search warrant on March 24, 2021, agents found a pound of meth that Fasuga had intended to sell along with over $6,000 in cash.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office investigated this case. Fasuga could have served as much as 40 years in prison and $5 million in fines.

