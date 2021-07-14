Helena man sentenced after pleading to lesser charges in rape case

A Helena man has been sentenced to three years' probation in a rape case where he pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
Mark McLean Thompson, 25, was sentenced Wednesday by District Court Judge Mike Menahan as per the agreement between the Lewis and Clark County Attorney's Office and Thompson's attorneys. Thompson was originally charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent and felony strangulation, but entered an Alford plea to the charge of felony criminal endangerment in May.
A trial for the original charges was delayed multiple times since the initial incident in October 2019. Menahan said it is not the role of the court to make determinations about what a jury might have thought of the evidence at trial, and accepted the agreement as written by the prosecution and defense. Thompson would receive three years' deferred imposition of sentence. Felony criminal endangerment carries a possible penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and $50,000 in fines.
No restitution was ordered and it was said several times the restitution claims came in around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, but were due in mid-June. The victim's claims at restitution equal around $237,000, but Menahan said the defense may have a case as, per Montana law, restitution is to be ordered at the time of sentencing. A restitution hearing was set for August.
The case stemmed from an incident that occurred in October 2019, when the victim and her friend went to that friend's apartment with Thompson, and a man referred to as "Donnie" in court documents, after leaving a bar in Helena. Donnie told police he woke up to the sound of the victim and Thompson having sex to which he was "shocked" as he didn't think the victim was "like that." Donnie reportedly told police that it appeared to be "rough sex" and he could see Thompson choking the victim and heard her gagging. Donnie believed at the time that it was consensual. He would leave shortly after with no one speaking to him.
In a statement to police, the victim said she feared for her life due to the choking. She would go to St. Peter's Health shortly after to receive treatment. She claims she told the defendant several times to "stop."
The victim also provided a statement to the court during the sentencing hearing. She said she is "barely keeping herself alive" and noted that the County Attorney's Office "robbed her of a trial" by accepting the plea deal. The victim said she was "strangled, raped, labeled and scrutinized" throughout the discovery process and the defendant gets to plead guilty to "criminal endangerment" and potentially have the charges wiped from his record.
"Criminal endangerment is not what happened to me," she said. "I was violently raped. It has severely diminished my quality of life. I'm a shell of my former self."
One character witness testified on behalf of the defense, stating that what was detailed throughout the case was not indicative of the Thompson she knows.
Sam Morgenroth, who performed the pre-sentencing investigation, testified briefly, saying that Thompson was at "low risk" to the general public and unlikely to reoffend.