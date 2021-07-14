Helena man sentenced after pleading to lesser charges in rape case

A Helena man has been sentenced to three years' probation in a rape case where he pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Mark McLean Thompson, 25, was sentenced Wednesday by District Court Judge Mike Menahan as per the agreement between the Lewis and Clark County Attorney's Office and Thompson's attorneys. Thompson was originally charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent and felony strangulation, but entered an Alford plea to the charge of felony criminal endangerment in May.

A trial for the original charges was delayed multiple times since the initial incident in October 2019. Menahan said it is not the role of the court to make determinations about what a jury might have thought of the evidence at trial, and accepted the agreement as written by the prosecution and defense. Thompson would receive three years' deferred imposition of sentence. Felony criminal endangerment carries a possible penalty of up to 10 years imprisonment and $50,000 in fines.

No restitution was ordered and it was said several times the restitution claims came in around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, but were due in mid-June. The victim's claims at restitution equal around $237,000, but Menahan said the defense may have a case as, per Montana law, restitution is to be ordered at the time of sentencing. A restitution hearing was set for August.