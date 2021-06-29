Helena man pleads guilty to meth, weapons charges

A Helena man has pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine and for possessing a stolen gun, officials said Tuesday.

Robert Raymond Fasuga, 38, pleaded guilty Monday during an arraignment and plea change hearing to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and to possession of a stolen firearm, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Fasuga faces a mandatory minimum five years to 40 years in prison, a $5 million fine and at least four years of supervised release on the conspiracy charge and a maximum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release on the firearm charge.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris set sentencing for Oct. 13. Fasuga was detained pending further proceedings.

The prosecution alleged that on June 14, 2020, Fasuga possessed at least one stolen firearm after he fled from law enforcement, pulled two weapons and pointed them to his head. Officers talked him down, and Fasuga later told agents that he assumed the guns were stolen because he paid $50 for each one. Mountain Man Trading Post in Belgrade was the lawful owner of a .380 pistol recovered from Fasuga on that date.