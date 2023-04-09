A Helena man has pleaded guilty to seven felonies and two misdemeanors against him from two separate cases.

Jared Decaccia appeared in Lewis and Clark County 1st Judicial District Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to two felony counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, two felony counts of tampering with or fabricating, felony theft of property exceeding $5,000, felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked.

All of these counts came from an incident on July 7 where Decaccia, 36 at the time, was accused of driving a stolen U-Haul with drugs and drug paraphernalia inside with intent to distribute. He was taken into custody after being pulled over.

While in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, officers found a substance on him that tested presumptive positive for cocaine on July 15, authorities said. He was charged with one felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

He pleaded guilty to this felony charge alongside the other charges. The court ordered a presentence investigation. Sentencing for both cases has been set for 1:30 p.m. May 25 in front of Judge Kathy Seeley.