Helena man pleads guilty in dispute over Trump/Biden flags

A Helena man cited for disorderly conduct for yelling at his neighbor over an anti-Donald Trump flag pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor Monday in Helena Municipal Court and was ordered to pay $100 in fines and $85 in court costs.

Michael Challans, 43, was also told by Substitute Municipal Court Judge Courtney Cosgrove he would have to go to the Helena Police Department to be fingerprinted and have a booking photo taken, given the nature of the citation. But he was not to be detained.

Before entering the courtroom, Challans said he apologized to his neighbor Tim Mielke. Challans used an anti-gay slur while yelling at the man March 1.

“I used the wrong words,” he said. “I feel horrible for what I said to him. Nobody deserves that.”

“He deserved an apology,” Challans said. “If I had known he was gay I wouldn’t have used the words I did.”

Mielke, 36, who is gay, acknowledged Challans’ apology and said the fine was reasonable.

“It seems the issue is resolved and that is fantastic,” he said.

Challans asked the judge how he could be cited for such conduct if he was in his own yard when it happened.

