Helena man pleads guilty in dispute over Trump/Biden flags

A Helena man cited for disorderly conduct for yelling at his neighbor over an anti-Donald Trump flag pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor Monday in Helena Municipal Court and was ordered to pay $100 in fines and $85 in court costs.
Michael Challans, 43, was also told by Substitute Municipal Court Judge Courtney Cosgrove he would have to go to the Helena Police Department to be fingerprinted and have a booking photo taken, given the nature of the citation. But he was not to be detained.
Before entering the courtroom, Challans said he apologized to his neighbor Tim Mielke. Challans used an anti-gay slur while yelling at the man March 1.
“I used the wrong words,” he said. “I feel horrible for what I said to him. Nobody deserves that.”
“He deserved an apology,” Challans said. “If I had known he was gay I wouldn’t have used the words I did.”
Mielke, 36, who is gay, acknowledged Challans’ apology and said the fine was reasonable.
“It seems the issue is resolved and that is fantastic,” he said.
Challans asked the judge how he could be cited for such conduct if he was in his own yard when it happened.
Challans was cited March 9 by Helena police. Authorities said they were forwarded a complaint on March 4 that Challans had used “loud, profane and offensive language" in the 1400 block of Lyndale Avenue on March 1. According to the citation, he called his neighbor a “queer” and used a vulgar slur.
A video of the incident that was taken by a doorbell security camera and posted on Facebook shows Mielke entering his home. A man across the street can be heard calling out to him to remove his anti-Donald Trump flag from his house, telling Mielke he has moved into the wrong neighborhood, which he said is pro-Trump.
He also said that what Mielke was saying is what all "fags say."
Challans previously said there are seven Trump flags along the block, which “is a Trump neighborhood,” and that Mielke hoisted an anti-Trump (pro-Joe Biden) flag “just to stir up problems.” Some of the flags in question are flown by Kevin Morley, another resident who live across the street from Challans in the 1400 block of Lyndale Avenue. Morley has a pro-Trump flag and an anti-Joe Biden flag.
Mielke said when Trump lost the election he thought people would take the flags and signs down. When that did not happen, he said he felt the need to counter. That’s when he put up his anti-Trump flag.
Mielke’s flag said “Trump Lost: LOL,” while Morley’s flags both contain vulgarities. Morley has said would not take the flags down, if authorities asked.
Kevin Hamm of Big Sky Pride, which celebrates the lesbian, bisexual, gay, transgender and queer community, said earlier that Montana’s hate crime statutes do not include sexual gender or identity as being protected.
Challans said Monday that since the story has been reported he has received threats on social media from people saying they will burn down his house.
"What is the difference of what I did to them and them burning my house down to make me pay in some kind of way?" he said prior to his court hearing. "It's an outrageous double standard."
"Whatever happened to sticks and stones?" he asked. "The world is so sensitive. Words can't hurt you."
