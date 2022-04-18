Helena man guilty in October shootout with officers

A Helena man who shot at law enforcement in October has been found guilty of multiple felonies.

According to court documents dated April 7, a Helena jury deliberated for nearly three hours before finding Bryan Neil Arvidson guilty of attempted deliberate homicide, criminal endangerment, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and obstructing a peace officer following his four-day trial. His sentencing is scheduled for May 26.

Just before 8 p.m. on Oct. 1, a deputy with the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Strandberg Drive for reports of gunshots. One person reported that bullets were whizzing over his head, and some of the shots reportedly struck a house, a fence and a utility pole.

The deputy spoke with Arvidson, who was 29 at the time. The defendant agreed to stop firing his weapons until he had taken precautions to ensure his bullets could not ricochet and threaten people or livestock, but the shooting continued.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office and Helena Police Department crisis negotiator team later arrived at the home in an armored vehicle.

Arvidson's wife and children were inside the residence, and he came outside holding a shotgun and pistol.

The defendant denied repeated requests to put down his weapons, and law enforcement shot him in the leg with a .40mm non-lethal "direct impact" rubber munition in attempt to incapacitate him.

Arvidson was able to get back inside the home and fired multiple rounds at the armored vehicle, hitting it at least twice.

Shortly after 5 a.m. Oct. 2 Arvidson’s wife and children were able to leave the residence, but he remained inside.

As daylight approached, SWAT units deployed flash-bang grenades and gas before forcing entry into the home.

Editor Jesse Chaney can be reached at 406-447-4074, or find him on Twitter: @IR_JesseChaney.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 1

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.