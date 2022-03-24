Helena man gets prison time for COVID-19 aid scheme

A Helena man who admitted to lying in a scheme to receive more than $400,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans for coronavirus relief aid and using the money instead for personal benefit was sentenced on March 23 to one year and one day in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, and he must pay $125,000 in restitution, federal officials said Thursday.

Kasey Jones Wilson, 29, pleaded guilty in November to bank fraud and to engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity, U.S. Attorney Leif Johnson said. Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided.

“Wilson tried to line his own pockets at the expense of small businesses that needed this federal aid to help make payroll and cover other expenses during a deadly pandemic. Such fraudsters will be fully investigated and prosecuted,” Johnson said in a news release.

In court documents, the government alleged that on June 28, 2020, Wilson applied to Valley Bank of Helena for a PPP loan seeking $416,400 on behalf of Step Above Management LLC, an entity he and codefendant, Trevor Lanius-McLeod, controlled. The loan was granted. Lanius-McLeod has pleaded guilty to charges and is pending sentencing.

The PPP program, which is part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, provided emergency aid to small businesses for job retention and certain other expenses.

Wilson and Lanius-McLeod made false statements on their PPP loan application by saying Step Above Management had paid payroll taxes and had 34 employees. The company never paid payroll taxes and had no employees besides Wilson and Lanius-McLeod. Wilson also represented on the loan application that he had not been convicted of a felony within the last five years, when he had been convicted of a felony in 2016, officials said.

The government further alleged that in a promissory note, the defendants agreed to use the funds for business-related expenses but used the proceeds on various personal expenses. Most of the loan funds went to Lanius-McLeod. Wilson purchased several cashier’s checks from Valley Bank of Helena payable to Lanius-McLeod.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Colin M. Rubich prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the IRS-Criminal Investigation and FBI, with assistance from the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration and U.S. Secret Service.

On May 17, 2021, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across government to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud. For more information, go to https://www.justice.gov/coronavirus.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can call the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2