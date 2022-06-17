Helena man gets eight years in prison for sexually assaulting minors

Cole Ray Bradford, a 21-year-old Helena man, was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in Montana State Prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting multiple children.

Prosecutors say Bradford used messaging apps Snapchat and Tiktok to lure three girls, ages 13 and 14, into having sex with him.

With some reservation, First District Court Judge Kathy Seeley handed down the sentence as recommended in his plea agreement.

Tuesday's sentencing involved three separate cases.

In 2020, Bradford was charged with a felony count of sexual intercourse without consent for having sex with a 14-year-old girl on or around July 19, 2019, when he was 18. Bradford pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of criminal endangerment and received a suspended sentence as part of a plea agreement in that case, but his suspended sentence was revoked after it was determined that he continued to prey on young girls while under state supervision. As part of the most recent plea agreement, Bradford pleaded guilty to violating the conditions of his suspended sentence and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, all suspended, in that case.

In another case, Bradford pleaded guilty to a felony count of sexual assault after picking up a 14-year-old middle school student and having sex with her in his truck on or around January 2020, when he was 19. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison with all suspended in that case.

Bradford pleaded guilty to another felony count of sexual assault for subjecting a 13-year-old child to sexual contact on or around May 1, 2021, when he was 20. In that case, he was sentenced to 10 years in Montana State Prison with two years suspended and credited for 16 days served.

Bradford will be under the supervision of Probation and Parole for a total of 12 years following his release.

A psychosexual evaluation of Bradford conducted during the presentence investigation, both of which are sealed by the court, warranted his classification as a level 2 sex offender. He will be required to register as a sex offender and complete sex offender treatment.

"I'm somewhat reluctant to follow this plea agreement," Seeley told Bradford from the bench ahead of his sentencing. "It concerns me that you committed these additional crimes while you were on supervision. The psychosexual evaluation was concerning to say the least. ... However, I will also except the fact that the parties crafted the plea agreement, and I'll hope it is sufficient."

Lewis and Clark County Deputy Attorney Rune Vander Wey said "The state feels this is an appropriate resolution that will allow Mr. Bradford to get the treatment he needs and have some time to think about his actions."

Vander Wey also stated the victims were consulted throughout the plea agreement process.

"(The victims) want to put this matter to rest, put it behind them, but more importantly, they believe this agreement will help ensure this doesn't have to happen to anybody else," Vander Wey told Seeley.

Defense attorney Brent Flowers also spoke to the collaborative nature of the agreement.

"I know (Lewis and Clark County Deputy Attorney Kevin Downs) and I did spend a significant amount of time crafting this plea agreement," Flowers said. "I know that Mr. Downs was very conscientious in consulting with the victims about this. ... They're agreeable to this agreement."

Flowers said Bradford, who did not make a statement during the sentencing hearing, was also fine with the recommendation.

"I think the plea agreement is a significant punishment, eight years in prison, but it also respects the fact that he's currently 21 years old and there is an extremely long period of probation that ensures he's supervised after his release from his imprisonment," Flowers said.

Bradford was also ordered to undergo a polygraph examination to determine the full extent of his crimes. Vander Wey said in an interview Friday that many times criminals such as Bradford get away with other crimes because the victim does not report the crime for numerous reasons, and that the polygraph test would uncover any other victims of Bradford.

Vander Wey said Bradford could face additional charges should the polygraph test reveal any other crimes, but more importantly, the county can offer assistance to any victim possibly identified later.

"There is a whole list of services the county can provide them, we just need to find them," he said.

