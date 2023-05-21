Stephen Eric Walks of Helena was sentenced to 25 years in the Montana State Prison after a jury found him guilty of statutory raping two children under 12.

Walks was convicted on Feb. 1 by a jury of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of felony sexual assault. For each felony count of sexual intercourse without consent, Walks on Monday received 25 years in prison, and for the felony count of sexual assault, he got 15 years in prison. All the sentences will run concurrently, and he was given credit for time served in jail from Feb. 2 to May 15.

Walks was originally charged in January 2022 with three felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent with two of the charges having an alternative charge of felony sexual assault. At the time of his arrest, he was 58 years old, according to court reports.

Walks was accused of touching someone’s daughter inappropriately multiple times in November of 2020. A second child reported to law enforcement that they had also been touched inappropriately by him. Walks denied touching either of the children in an interview in January 2021, said officials.

According to his sentencing on Monday, Walks will have to register as a level 1 sex offender, meaning the risk of a repeat sexual offense is low. The statute requires a 25 year parole restriction, so Walks will not be eligible for parole and participation in the supervised release program while serving his imprisonment, according to court documents.