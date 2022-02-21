Helena man gets 20 years for child sex abuse

A Helena man who entered an Alford plea to a charge of raping a girl younger than 15 was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Judge Kathy Seeley sentenced Michael Anthony Gomez, 49, in late January to 40 years with 20 years suspended along with parole restrictions for seven years for a charge of felony sexual intercourse without consent.

He was also sentenced to one year in prison for a misdemeanor count of surreptitious visual observation or recordation and six months for a misdemeanor count of stalking, with both of these sentences set to run concurrent with his 20 year sentence. His Alford plea also applied to both of these charges.

He will also be subject to fines and restitution.

Gomez was additionally ordered to complete sex offender treatment while in prison. Upon release, he will be required to register as a tier 1 sex offender.

Gomez entered an Alford plea in November after more than a year of trial delays in the case. As part of his plea deal, two counts of felony sexual assault and a count of felony sexual abuse of children were dropped.

Under the Alford plea, which is treated like a guilty plea by the court, Gomez maintains his innocence but acknowledges that the evidence against him would likely lead to an unfavorable trial outcome.

Court documents state that Gomez repeatedly raped the victim for more than three years. The victim reportedly gave Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputies multiple detailed accounts of different incidents, which authorities later corroborated with physical evidence located via a search warrant.

Child pornography was also allegedly found after a search warrant was executed on Gomez's phone.

