Helena man found not guilty of scalding baby

A jury found Matthew Benton Stevens of Helena not guilty of felony assault following his trial last week.

Stevens was charged with felony aggravated assault after police alleged that he purposely scalded a 1-year-old child in the shower in 2017. The jury deliberated for two-and-a-half hours before finding Stevens innocent of the charge that had loomed over him for four years.

The trial took place over the course of four days before District Court Judge Mike Menahan. Evidence presented in the trial was primarily photographs including injuries to the child. However, this was not enough to convince the jury that the state proved abuse beyond a reasonable doubt.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The incident that led to the charge took place on July 19, 2017. At that time a woman brought a 1-year-old child to the emergency room with severe burns on his bottom half and stomach. The child was flown to a children's hospital burn unit in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The mother told hospital staff at the time that Stevens had taken a shower with the child, because the child had been throwing up and was hot to the touch.