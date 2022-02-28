Helena man found guilty of raping children

A jury has found a Helena man guilty of raping and sexually assaulting children.

Guy L. Parker, who was 71 at the time of his arrest, was found guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent of one victim, attempted sexual intercourse without consent of another victim and sexually assaulting a third victim. Victims one and two were under the age of 12 at the time of the crimes and the third victim was younger than 16.

The trial took place in February and a sentencing date has been set for April 19.

Parker was arrested after a complainant reported to police that her young child had received inappropriate Snapchat messages from the defendant. The complainant reportedly removed Snapchat from the child's phone in an effort to block the defendant, but Parker continued to message the child asking her to get back on Snapchat. He also asked the child to delete any messages between the two.

A deputy received screenshots of the messages from Parker, who told the child she was "the most beautiful girl in the world" and said "I love our nightly chats."

The complainant reported another incident between the defendant and another child. The complainant reported that there was a wound on the child's privates after the child stayed with the defendant.

During forensic interviews, the children reported that they had been molested by Parker.

The family of the victims reported to a detective that the defendant had access to other children who would also stay at his residence. The defendant had reportedly built a special area in his shop for children to spend the night.

