Helena man facing aggravated assault charge

A Helena man is facing charges of aggravated assault, a felony, and partner or family member assault, a misdemeanor, authorities said.

Nicholas Alexander Fisher, 29, is accused of throwing the victim against a nightstand during a domestic disturbance alleged to have occurred on June 16.

Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the area of North Montana Avenue and Lincoln Road about 10:15 p.m.

According to the arresting deputy's affidavit, the victim told deputies she fled from the scene in a vehicle then began experiencing head pain and vision issues. The woman pulled the vehicle into the Bob's Valley Market parking lot and called 911.

The St. Peter's Ambulance crew reported she suffered a concussion and dislocated jaw, according to the affidavit.

The victim told the ambulance crew that the injuries were suffered during a physical assault but declined to speak with deputies at the hospital.

On June 26, the victim called the sheriff's office asking to speak with a deputy. The victim stated that during an argument with Fisher, he threw the victim to the floor and the victim's head struck a nightstand, causing the injuries, according to the affidavit.