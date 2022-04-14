Helena man faces child rape charges

A 52-year-old Helena man has been charged with three counts of sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexual assault, all felonies.

Documents filed in court Thursday allege Michael Jefferson Harrison Jr. had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old child on multiple occasions.

A forensic interview of the child was conducted by a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy with assistance from the Criminal Investigation Division.

According to the arresting detective's affidavit, the child reported being cuddled and touched inappropriately by Harrison on a regular basis.

Harrison agreed to an interview with the detective, during which he stated he was "petrified" because his "actions carry heavy consequences."

Harrison admitted to touching the child sexually on multiple occasions, according to the affidavit. Harrison said the encounters occurred over the course of "approximately a year and a half," the affidavit states.

Harrison was arrested and booked into Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

