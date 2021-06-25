Helena man enters guilty plea to child porn charges

A 65-year-old Helena man has pleaded guilty to charges related to child porn possession.
Thomas Elliot Layne entered a guilty plea June 3 to the charge of sexual abuse of children. This charge is punishable by up to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Layne originally had a jury trial scheduled to begin June 21 in front of District Court Judge Kathy Seeley.
As per the guilty plea agreement, the state and defendant have agreed that the state will recommend that the defendant be sentenced to five years, all suspended. Layne will also be required to pay court surcharges. There is no restitution to be paid. Layne will be subject to sex offender treatment and registration requirements as determined during sentencing. Also, Layne will be prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or drugs or gambling, he will need to obtain permission to travel and will be required to submit monthly reports to probation and parole, pending that Seeley accepts the state's recommendation.
As of Thursday, no sentencing date had been set.
Layne was arrested and charged on March 2 after someone in his household observed what appeared to be child pornography on his laptop. The complainant stated he saw this while Layne was sleeping with his laptop in his lap. The complainant said the girl in the photograph looked to be 12 or 14 years old.
The complainant would later go trough the defendant's laptop and found many more images of young girls, many who appeared to be 10 or younger.
When speaking with a deputy, Layne was asked about the photos and admitted he knew they were child pornography. He reportedly stated there was "a lot of it" on his computer.