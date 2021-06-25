Helena man enters guilty plea to child porn charges

A 65-year-old Helena man has pleaded guilty to charges related to child porn possession.

Thomas Elliot Layne entered a guilty plea June 3 to the charge of sexual abuse of children. This charge is punishable by up to 10 years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Layne originally had a jury trial scheduled to begin June 21 in front of District Court Judge Kathy Seeley.

As per the guilty plea agreement, the state and defendant have agreed that the state will recommend that the defendant be sentenced to five years, all suspended. Layne will also be required to pay court surcharges. There is no restitution to be paid. Layne will be subject to sex offender treatment and registration requirements as determined during sentencing. Also, Layne will be prohibited from possessing or consuming alcohol or drugs or gambling, he will need to obtain permission to travel and will be required to submit monthly reports to probation and parole, pending that Seeley accepts the state's recommendation.

As of Thursday, no sentencing date had been set.