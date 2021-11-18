Helena man enters Alford plea in child rape case

A Helena man accused of repeatedly raping a girl under age 15 entered an Alford plea as part of a deal to reduce some of the charges against him.

Michael Anthony Gomez, 49, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies in May 2020 after allegedly raping a girl less than 15 years old for more than three years. The victim gave Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputies multiple detailed accounts of different incidents, which authorities were able to later corroborate by physical evidence located via a search warrant.

Gomez was originally charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent, two counts of felony sexual assault, felony sexual abuse of children, misdemeanor surreptitious visual observation or recordation and felony stalking.

His Alford plea applied to the felony charge of sexual intercourse without consent, the misdemeanor charge of surreptitious visual observation or recordation, and an amended count of misdemeanor stalking. Under the Alford plea, which is treated like a guilty plea by the court, Gomez maintains his innocence but acknowledges that the evidence against him would likely lead to an unfavorable trial outcome.

Per the plea agreement, the two counts of felony sexual assault and a charge of felony sexual abuse of children were dismissed.

Court documents state that the defense will seek a total sentence of four years in the Montana State Prison, but the state can argue for any lawful sentence at Gomez' sentencing hearing scheduled for Jan. 6, 2022. Per Montana law, Gomez could be sentenced for four to 100 years on the rape charge and face up to $50,000 in fines.

Court documents also note that Gomez will not dispute any protective order sought by his wife, but will freely oppose any attempts to include his son as a protected person in any protective order. The plea agreement states that an in-camera interview between Gomez and his son will be conducted to ascertain whether contact between them will be allowed.

During police interviews, the victim told deputies that Gomez had filmed her in the shower. Gomez admitted to this and initially agreed to a search of his phone, saying the video had been deleted. However, he refused to sign a consent agreement to search his phone after being informed that the deleted content could be recovered.

After executing a search warrant on Gomez' phone, authorities recovered a video of what appeared to be a young male in a public restroom exposing his genitalia for the camera.

