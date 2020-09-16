Helena man enters Alford plea in 2019 shooting death

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Helena man accused of shooting another man in the head in June 2019 entered an Alford plea to a charge of deliberate homicide Wednesday.

Thomas Ralph Bristow was set to go to trial in just a few weeks for the killing of 31-year-old Cory Leo Housel of Helena. Bristow was also charged with tampering with evidence and possession of dangerous drugs, charges that were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

An Alford plea indicates that the defendant maintains innocence of the charges but acknowledges that the prosecution has enough evidence to gain a conviction.

Brian Smith, a Missoula lawyer representing Bristow, said that via this agreement Bristow is agreeing that he caused the death of Housel, deliberate or otherwise.

Presiding judge Mike Menahan said that via this open plea agreement, he can sentence Bristow to any number of years. However, as part of the agreement, the defense asked that Menahan not impose any parole restrictions and have the right to withdraw the plea if the judge does restrict parole.