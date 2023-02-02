The four-day trial of Stephen Eric Walks ended with him being found unanimously guilty of statutory raping two children under the age of 12.

He was convicted Thursday by a jury of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one count of felony sexual assault, Judge Christopher Abbott presided in Lewis and Clark County's District Court.

Walks, who's from Helena, was originally charged in January 2022 with three felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent with two of the charges having an alternative charge of felony sexual assault. At the time of his arrest over a year ago, Walks was 58 years old.

In November 2020, Walks was accused of touching someone’s daughter inappropriately multiple times. A second child reported to law enforcement that they had also been touched inappropriately by Walks. Walks denied touching either of the children in an interview conducted in January 2021.

According to Montana Code Annotate 45-5-503, "If the defendant is at least four years older than the child, the crime is punishable by four to 100 years' or life imprisonment and a fine of up to $50,000. If the child is under the age of 12 and the defendant is over the age of 18, child rape is punishable by 100 years' imprisonment."

Walks was brought into custody following the trial’s guilty verdict. His sentencing is scheduled for April 4 at 9 a.m. in Abbott’s courtroom.