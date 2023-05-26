Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Helena man convicted of raping, kidnapping and assaulting a woman in 2019 had the rape charge dismissed after the state Supreme Court determined the jury may have been swayed by "inadmissible statistical evidence."

Jorel Quiroz argued that his defense failed to object to this testimony about the statistical likelihood of false rape reports that had no plausible justification and the information biased the jury against him, according to a judgment filed on May 23 in Lewis and Clark County 1st Judicial District Court. Dr. Sheri Vanino had testified during his three-day July 2019 trial as an expert witness on the dynamics of sexual abuse and myths about rape and reporting rape.

The Supreme Court found no basis to overturn the other convictions of aggravated kidnapping and assault with a weapon.

Quiroz was accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her inside her Helena home for more than 12 hours in 2018. He was 29 at the time. It was alleged that he assaulted her, threatened her and her children and raped her. Following his arrest, it was alleged that he assaulted two detention officers at Lewis and Clark County Detention Center, officials said.

The jury found Quiroz guilty of felony aggravated assault (knife), felony assault with a weapon, felony partner or family member assault, felony sexual intercourse without consent and felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs (meth). They didn’t find him guilty of another count of felony assault with a weapon (hammer) and a felony count of strangulation.

On March 16, Quiroz was in court for a change of plea in two other cases and status hearing.

In another case, a jury found Quiroz guilty on March 7 of two felony counts of assault on a peace officer, and for each count, he was sentenced concurrently to the Montana State Prison for 10 years. He was given credit for time served from Aug. 26, 2018 to March 16, 2023, according to a judgment file on May 23 in District Court.

For the other case, Quiroz pleaded guilty to felony tampering with witnesses and informants and received 10 years to the Montana State Prison to run concurrently with the other convictions. He received credit for time served from July 19, 2019 to Sept. 3, 2019, according to a judgment file on May 23 in District Court.

As part of the agreement with the two cases above, the state moved the court to dismiss the felony sexual intercourse without consent charge, and the court granted the motion, according to court reports.

The amended charges are now for felony aggravated kidnapping, Quiroz was sentenced to the Montana State Prison for life; for felony assault with a weapon, he received 20 years in prison; for felony PFMA, he was sentenced to one year in jail; for felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, he received a sentencing of five years to prison. All sentencings from the three cases will run concurrently.