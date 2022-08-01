 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helena man charged with two felonies after caught trespassing

Aaron Vancleave

A 38-year-old Helena man is being charged with two felonies: criminal possession of dangerous drugs and threats and other improper influence in official or political matters after he was caught trespassing.

Officers responded to Logan Street for a report of a trespassing man sleeping in a building there. The sleeper was identified by the complainant and a mugshot sent by dispatch as Aaron Craig Vancleave, officials said.

Vancleave had a warrant out for his arrest and was arrested on July 30.

On the way to the jail, Vancleave repeatedly threatened to kill the officers, their families and their children, according to court reports filed on July 30 in Justice Court of Helena.

At the jail, detention officers searched Vancleave and found a medical face mask, two small, white pills, and a meth pipe that tested presumptive positive for meth.

In April of 2018, Vancleave was charged with felony theft for attempting to steal $8,000 from his employer.

In February of 2022, Vancleave was charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member, felony partner or family member assault (third offense), felony meth possession and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and had three warrants out for his arrest at the time.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Megan Michelotti can be reached at megan.michelotti@helenair.com.

