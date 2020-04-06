Helena man charged with trying to kill ex-girlfriend at party

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 21-year-old Helena man was charged with attempted deliberate homicide after allegedly firing several shots at his ex-girlfriend during a party Saturday night.

A Lewis and Clark County sheriff's deputy contacted the victim by phone around 9 a.m. Sunday. The woman told the deputy she was at a bonfire party in the area of Little Sheep Creek that night when her ex-boyfriend Matthew James Bolan arrived with another woman.

The woman said Bolan was upset by seeing her and told her "If you start anything, I will kill you," according to the deputy's affidavit.

According to the victim's statement to the deputy, shortly after the initial confrontation, Bolan "became upset again and retrieved a black, semiautomatic handgun from his truck" and "pointed the handgun directly at her chest."

The woman said she was scared and ran to seek cover behind a nearby vehicle as Bolan fired several times in her direction.

She told the deputy she knew Bolan was firing at her because she saw "dust as bullets hit the ground near her feet," according to the affidavit.

A witness was able to wrestle the gun away from Bolan, at which point the woman fled the scene with a friend, she told the deputy.