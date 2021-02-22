Helena man charged with strangling his mother

An 18-year-old Helena man has been charged with strangling his mother.

Cody Dean Burkle has been charged felony strangulation of a partner or family member and partner/family member assault (first offense).

On Feb. 15, law enforcement was dispatched for reports of a female, later identified as the victim, yelling for help in the hallway of an apartment building. The officer was directed to the apartment of the victim and learned the defendant had fled prior to their arrival.

The victim told the officer that the defendant, her son, had grabbed her by the throat. The defendant and victim had been in an argument regarding money. The officer noted the victim's voice was raspy and hoarse. The victim reportedly had trouble breathing and was visibly in tears when speaking with the officer.

The officer noted bruising on the victim's back and arm. The victim believed they were from being knocked to the ground by the defendant. According to the victim, she had been knocked to the ground, a chair fell on her and then the defendant got on top and began strangling her.

The victim provided a partial identification for the male who had pulled the defendant off her. Officers were never able to locate this man.