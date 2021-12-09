Helena man charged with strangling girlfriend

A 25-year-old Helena man has been charged with felony strangulation of a partner or family member, authorities said Thursday.

A Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the 2000 block of Bishop Court for a domestic disturbance.

The defendant had left the scene before the deputy arrived. His girlfriend told the deputy he grabbed her and she pushed him back. The defendant then allegedly grabbed her around the neck and tried to force her to the ground. She said she could not breathe and reached for scissors, and he let her go.

She placed the scissors down, and the defendant allegedly grabbed her and took her to the ground. He allegedly got on top of her, held her down and put his hands around her neck. She told authorities she could not breathe.

The woman had someone listening in over the phone. This person yelled for them to call law enforcement. The defendant got off the woman and left.

Another deputy found the defendant. He said he and the woman had gotten into a struggle with each other and he acted in a defensive manner. He denied strangling her.

Aaron Taylor Littlefield was arrested and taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center. He appeared Thursday in Helena Justice Court and was released on his own recognizance.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0