Helena man charged with sexually assaulting teen
A 32-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teen.

Richard Lawrence Veach is charged with felony sexual assault.

According to court documents, in June the victim told her therapist that Veach has sexually touched her on multiple occasions. The therapist called law enforcement to report the allegation. 

The victim advised that the touching began in January and had happened as recently as about one week prior. 

The defendant denied any sexual contact with the victim. Court documents say he had no explanation for the teen's allegations. 

During the course of the investigation, the defendant was described by the victim and many witnesses as "manipulative."

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

