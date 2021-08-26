Helena man charged with sexually assaulting teen

A 32-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teen.
Richard Lawrence Veach is charged with felony sexual assault.
Support Local Journalism
According to court documents, in June the victim told her therapist that Veach has sexually touched her on multiple occasions. The therapist called law enforcement to report the allegation.
The victim advised that the touching began in January and had happened as recently as about one week prior.
The defendant denied any sexual contact with the victim. Court documents say he had no explanation for the teen's allegations.
During the course of the investigation, the defendant was described by the victim and many witnesses as "manipulative."
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Tyler Manning
Education and Business Reporter
Education and Business reporter for Helena Independent Record.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.