Helena man charged with sexually assaulting a minor

Cole Ray Bradford, 20, of Helena, is charged with felony sexual assault on a minor.

During a forensic interview in Helena on May 6, a girl younger than 15 told investigators the defendant contacted her by Snapchat in the early morning hours on May 1. She reported the defendant agreed to provide vaping products and alcoholic beverages in exchange for sexual acts.

Bradford allegedly picked up the victim and another minor and drove them around the Helena area, offering them alcohol and vape. The victim reported that Bradford forcibly kissed her on several occasions and touched her inappropriately, which made her uncomfortable.

The victim reported that she was contacted by the defendant on several occasions, including the day prior to the forensic interview.

