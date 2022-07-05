Helena man charged with repeatedly raping child

A 28-year-old Helena man has been charged with multiple felony offenses including repeatedly raping a child younger than 13.

David Allen Caves is charged with seven felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent, felony strangulation of partner or family member, felony assault with a weapon, felony sexual abuse of children, and his first misdemeanor partner or family member assault offense, according to court records.

On June 29, Helena Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance. The investigation led to Caves being arrested on domestic violence-related charges. During this investigation, a juvenile disclosed sexual abuse allegedly committed by Caves.

According to the juvenile, Caves would ask for sexual favors, often promising a reward in return, such as video games. The promise of a reward was often not kept, the juvenile told officials.

The juvenile victim recalled telling Caves “no” multiple times in many of these instances of alleged sexual abuse, according to the arrest affidavit filed on Tuesday in Justice Court of Helena.

Around five or 10 times, Caves promised he would not assault the juvenile again, but the abuse allegedly continued, according to the victim. Caves allegedly targeted the juvenile because he thought the person would not say anything and was good at keeping “secrets,” the juvenile told authorities.

Caves denied any sexual contact with the juvenile but couldn’t think of any reason why the victim would fabricate the allegations, according to the affidavit.

Caves was taken to the Lewis and Clark Detention Center on July 1.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0