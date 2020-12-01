Helena man charged with raping woman he met at bar

A 56-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping a woman he met at a downtown bar.

Robert James Starz is charged with four felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

On Nov. 30, Helena police responded to a call regarding a sexual assault. The victim told officers she had met Starz the prior night, and that he had purchased her multiple alcoholic drinks at a downtown Helena business.

The victim said that at one point, she got into the defendant's vehicle and he drove her to a secluded area described as a dirt road with warehouses nearby. This location was later determined to be within the city limits of Helena.

According to the victim, the defendant made sexual advances toward her, and she responded by saying she wasn't interested in any form of sexual contact. She said the defendant continued to offer her alcohol even though she was already intoxicated. She reportedly poured out the drinks when he wasn't looking.

The victim told law enforcement that at one point, the defendant removed her clothes made unwanted sexual contact with her. This was after she told him she did not want any sexual contact.

The defendant told police that the sexual contact was consensual.