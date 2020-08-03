You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena man charged with raping child
1 comment
breaking top story

Helena man charged with raping child

{{featured_button_text}}
David Duane Anson

David Anson

A 59-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping a child less than 5 years old.

David Duane Anson is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent.

On July 31, a detective was contacted by a pediatric medical doctor regarding a rape kit and investigation that took place in Helena.

The detective met with the doctor, who reported that the child was taken to the emergency department and then to the pediatric clinic after reporting the assault to a parent. 

The child reported being hurt and inappropriately touched by the defendant, and prosecutors allege that some of the specific allegations were corroborated by a physical exam.

According to court documents, Anson is the father of a friend who had been watching the child. 

During an interview, Anson initially told law enforcement that he was never alone with the child. He later told them he frequently helped the child get cleaned up in the bathroom. 

Anson's family told detectives he was alone with the child for approximately two hours every morning.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

1 comment
0
0
0
6
32

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News