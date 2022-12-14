Helena man charged with raping and sexually assaulting juvenile

A 32-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping and sexually assaulting a child younger than 16, along with other crimes.

Jason Matthew Simmons was charged with two felony counts of sexual assault, a felony count of sexual intercourse without consent, a felony count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, a felony count of using or possessing property (a handgun) subject to criminal forfeiture, and a misdemeanor count of unlawful transactions with children.

On Nov. 17, an officer took a report from Child Protective Services alleging Simmons had given drugs to children in exchange for sexual favors.

During an interview, a juvenile reported meeting Simmons earlier this year. The juvenile went to Simmons’ residence with a friend because he had previously given the friend alcohol, according to an affidavit filed on Monday in Justice Court of Helena.

The juvenile told officials that Simmons gave them LSD and alcohol and showed them other drugs such as THC concentrate and dab pens that heat a cannabis concentrate so that it is vaporized. Court records say Simmons began rubbing the juvenile's thigh, which made the juvenile uncomfortable.

Charging documents say the juvenile went back to Simmons' residence later the same month, and he again provided them with alcohol and LSD. The documents say Simmons started touching the juvenile sexually over the juvenile's clothes.

Court records say the juvenile and friend visited Simmons a third time and they were again given alcohol, and the juvenile described being intoxicated to the point of unconsciousness.

A few months later the juvenile asked Simmons to purchase alcohol for them and again went to his residence, according to court reports. Simmons began making sexual advances toward the juvenile which ended in sexual intercourse without consent, the court documents say.

During a search of Simmons' residence on Dec. 9, officers found large amounts of THC concentrate in jars, two scales with THC residue on them, other drug paraphernalia items, a handgun and a large amount of cash, according to law enforcement.

Simmons was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Dec. 9.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.