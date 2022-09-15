Helena man charged with raping and assaulting children

A 39-year-old Helena man was arrested and charged with six felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent, one felony count of sexual assault and one felony count of indecent exposure involving three children.

On Aug. 23, officers responded to a report that children in Helena had been sexually abused by Orette Dwayne Rose.

According to the arrest affidavit filed in Justice Court of Helena on Tuesday, a woman reported that a child younger than 10, victim one, had been coming home with expensive gifts from Rose’s residence and had started acting out and not paying attention in school. Victims two and three reported that Rose had bought them gifts while sexually abusing them when they were younger, and they wanted to come forward because they were worried about victim one receiving similar gifts from Rose.

When asked if Rose had done anything sexual in nature, victim one initially said no. However, court records say victim one later asked if Rose would go to jail if he did do weird things.

Victim two reported being abused by Rose beginning in 2013 or 2014 and said the assaults were most frequent when the victim was around age 9, according to court reports.

Victim three reported being sexually abused by Rose on a few occasions while in elementary school, around five to seven years earlier. Victim three said Rose had threatened to harm the victim's family if the victim told anyone about the abuse. Victim three also said Rose's mother told the victim not to tell anyone or someone would get hurt.

Rose denied touching victims two and three in a sexual manner, taking them to grocery stores alone or buying them special gifts. Rose told authorities that victim one was sexually assaulted by a sibling, not him.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.