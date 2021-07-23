Helena man charged with raping a minor

An 18-year-old Helena man has been charged with allegedly raping a minor.

Jeffery Lane Jacobs has been charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent, authorities said.

On Friday, law enforcement responded to Last Chance Gulch to speak with a female about an alleged rape that had taken place. Helena Police Department officers were at a nearby residence, investigating an unrelated crime, when they were informed of the alleged rape that had occurred earlier that month in another location, according to court documents.

The 15-year-old victim told law enforcement that she had become friends with the defendant on Snapchat earlier this month. Court documents state they developed a friendship and due to the defendant's homelessness, they had arraigned for him to stay with the victim and her mother for a few nights.

On July 18, the defendant is alleged to have entered the victim's bedroom and gotten into her bed. He touched her sexually. The victim told deputies that she "froze" and eventually removed the defendant's hand and told him to get out of her bedroom. Court documents state the defendant complied and left the residence.