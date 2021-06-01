Helena man charged with rape and kidnapping

A 39-year-old Helena man accused of kidnapping, drugging and raping a woman in a hotel room was charged with eight felonies and a misdemeanor.

The charges against Faralyn Clint Feather Jr. include three counts of felony aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, two counts of felony aggravated kidnapping, felony partner or family member assault (fifth offense), misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order, felony criminal distribution of methamphetamine and felony criminal possession of meth.

On May 29, law enforcement was dispatched to the 1700 block of Livingston Avenue for reports of a woman fleeing from Feather Jr. Police met with the woman, who advised she had been with the defendant earlier.

Dispatch advised that there was a current no-contact order between the victim and defendant. Officers met with the defendant, who admitted to being around the woman. He was subsequently arrested for a violation of the no-contact order.

As an investigation into this incident continued, law enforcement was granted a search warrant for a hotel room where the woman said she was held for multiple days and raped.