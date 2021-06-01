Helena man charged with rape and kidnapping

A 39-year-old Helena man accused of kidnapping, drugging and raping a woman in a hotel room was charged with eight felonies and a misdemeanor.
The charges against Faralyn Clint Feather Jr. include three counts of felony aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, two counts of felony aggravated kidnapping, felony partner or family member assault (fifth offense), misdemeanor violation of a no-contact order, felony criminal distribution of methamphetamine and felony criminal possession of meth.
On May 29, law enforcement was dispatched to the 1700 block of Livingston Avenue for reports of a woman fleeing from Feather Jr. Police met with the woman, who advised she had been with the defendant earlier.
Dispatch advised that there was a current no-contact order between the victim and defendant. Officers met with the defendant, who admitted to being around the woman. He was subsequently arrested for a violation of the no-contact order.
As an investigation into this incident continued, law enforcement was granted a search warrant for a hotel room where the woman said she was held for multiple days and raped.
The woman told officers that she had been held against her will and forcefully injected with methamphetamine by the defendant before being raped. The victim said the defendant had used an item to penetrate her, which caused significant bleeding. During a search of the room, the described item was located and appeared to have dried blood on it.
The victim said this happened over the course of two days and alleged that the defendant told her she would not want to find out what would happen if she tried to leave. She also recalled being physically assaulted by the defendant.
Court documents state that upon examining the victim, she had a "goose egg" on her head and marks on her arm where she had been injected with meth. These marks were consistent with her statements.
The victim also reported that the defendant had burned off her hair. Detectives found what appeared to be clumps of human hair in various locations in the room. They also found multiple items of drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine in the room.
A criminal history check showed the defendant has four prior convictions for partner or family member assault.
All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.