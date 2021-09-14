Helena man charged with ramming car, strangulation

The victim, who is the owner of the other vehicle, was able to describe the defendant's physical description, advised he was the driver of the vehicle and was able to describe the vehicle. The victim told police that he was driving behind the defendant on the frontage road when the defendant pulled off to the side of the road. The defendant then reportedly got back onto the road and was driving behind the victim and flashing his lights on and off.

Court documents state the victim stopped at a stop sign south of town and the defendant came to a stop behind him as the victim proceeded through the intersection. The victim reportedly thought the defendant had turned off elsewhere when he was suddenly rammed from behind by the defendant. The victim was reportedly scared for his safety. He described the defendant's actions as "intentional."

The victim reported injuries and damages to his vehicle was more than $1,500.

The defendant was reportedly intoxicated with a breath test showing 0.73% BrAC. The vehicle he was driving also reportedly had fictitious plates belonging to a trailer.

The woman who was with the defendant told police that a few nights prior the defendant had punched her and strangled her. Police observed injuries consistent with an assault. The defendant had one prior PFMA conviction.