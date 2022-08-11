Helena man charged with multiple sex crimes against minors

A 34-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of multiple sex crimes against minors.

Jesse Allen Thomas is being charged with three felony counts of sexual assault, two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent, and one felony count of attempted sexual assault.

On Aug. 26, 2021, a Helena Police Department corporal received a report from child protection services officials regarding possible sexual abuse of a minor at the hand of Thomas, according to court reports.

The investigation was referred to detectives, and a forensics interview was conducted in October 2021 with a young teenage girl, minor one. The girl told the interviewer that Thomas touched her genital area on two occasions, once while they were in an apartment together and once while swimming.

In an April 2022 interview, minor one's sibling reported that Thomas had flicked the sibling in the face, causing a bloody nose, and struck the sibling with a belt. The sibling mentioned being "too embarrassed" to talk about other things Thomas had done, officials reported.

Also in April 2022, the Helena Police Department received another report from child protection services officials regarding alleged sexual abuse of another young teenage girl, minor two. Minor two disclosed to her parents that Thomas had inserted his finger inside her genitals when she was 10 years old.

A forensic interview was conducted with minor two, and she said Thomas stated that he needed to check the children for ticks after a day at a lake. She reported that he took minor two into the bathroom, pulled down her pants, and inserted his finger inside of her.

Later that night, Thomas allegedly slept in the same bed with minor two and her sibling. Minor two told authorities that Thomas moved her underwear and again inserted his finger into her genitals, and that he might have been drunk at the time.

A forensic interview with another young teenage girl, minor three, was conducted in August 2022. Minor three stated that on multiple occasions at Thomas’ house, she and her sibling would sleep in the same bed as Thomas. She reported that Thomas would rub her body all over her clothes and that she would make an excuse about having to use the restroom to get Thomas to stop touching her.

Minor three also reported that Thomas would not stop ogling her and her friends while swimming. She said this made her very uncomfortable, and that she began wearing a one-piece swimsuit around Thomas.

Minor three told law enforcement that on July 18, 2022, her mother told her to lie in the interview to prevent Thomas from going to jail.

Thomas was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday.

In March 2022, Thomas was accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in Bozeman and charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent and felony sexual assault of a minor. Court documents say Thomas and his own child were staying with the girl and her mother in Bozeman at the time, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.