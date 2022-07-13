Helena man charged with indecent exposure for fourth time

A 44-year-old Helena man is being charged with indecent exposure for the fourth time.

Thomas Daniel Stanger is being charged with one felony count of indecent exposure and misdemeanor stalking.

In the past, Stanger was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors for exposing himself to women on three separate occasions in late 2019 and early 2020, according to previous Independent Record reporting.

On June 27, officers responded to a report of a male following a female and watching pornographic images on his phone.

The complainant was walking in the 1900 block of North Last Chance Gulch when she saw Stanger sitting in a red vehicle masturbating to pornography playing his phone mounted on the dash, police said. The complainant continued walking onto Cedar Street, and the vehicle pulled out and drove past her. Stanger then parked his vehicle in a parking lot facing her. Stanger watched as she walked past his car onto Sanders Street.

The complainant noticed the same vehicle parked in the 2900 block of North Sanders Street. Except this time, Stanger now had a mask on inside his vehicle.

She was concerned for her safety due to the fact that Stanger had followed her to multiple locations, according to court documents. She got out her phone and Stanger backed up and drove away.

The complainant did get the license plate number on the vehicle which showed it was registered under Stanger. She provided a physical description that generally matched that of Stanger, authorities said. Subsequently, during a photo line-up, she identified Stanger’s photo and one other filler photo as possibly being the suspect.

Upon location of Stanger’s vehicle, authorities confirmed that there was a phone holder mount on the dash as described by the complainant. It was confirmed by a relative of Stanger that no other known males had access to his car.

Authorities located Stanger at his work and placed him under arrest. His phone was seized. Stanger was booked in the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center but is no longer on the inmate roster.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.