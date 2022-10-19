Helena man charged with child rape

A 31-year-old Helena man is being charged with sexual intercourse without consent with a child.

On Nov. 13, 2021, a deputy from the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call regarding a child being allegedly sexually assaulted by Sloan Mckinzie Fleeger.

According to charging documents, the child stated that Fleeger often touched their private parts and that it hurt.

A forensic interview was scheduled with the child on Nov. 15, 2021. The child stated that the sexual assaults from Fleeger were almost a daily occurrence. The child also stated that Fleeger was a “bully because if someone hits you that makes them a bully,” according to the affidavit filed in Justice Court of Helena on Sept. 30.

A Helena police officer was assigned to follow up on this report due to the alleged sexual assaults of the minor happening in Lewis and Clark County. The child was interviewed a second time in September of 2022 and disclosed the same information as before.

Fleeger was contacted by authorities and asked to provide a statement, but as of Sept. 30, he had not done so.

All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.