Helena man charged with child porn possession

A 65-year-old man from Helena was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

Thomas Elliot Layne is charged with felony sexual abuse of children.

On March 2, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office received a report from someone who allegedly witnessed illicit photographs on the defendant's computer. The complainant told a deputy that he observed the defendant sleeping with his laptop on his lap. The complainant reportedly saw the nude image of a female with a nude male behind her on the screen.

The complainant told the deputy he believed the female in the photograph he saw looked underage, around 12 to 14 years old, based on her facial features and small body stature.

The complainant went through the defendant's unsecured laptop the following day and found additional images of young girls, many 10 years old or younger, in portrait style with their clothes on. He also found various nude photos in the same folder as the portraits, but didn't open them because he became uncomfortable.