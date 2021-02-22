 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena man charged with burglary
0 comments

Helena man charged with burglary

{{featured_button_text}}
Taylor Gibson Hilger

Taylor Gibson Hilger

A 30-year-old Helena man has been charged with burglarizing the convenience store where he worked.

Taylor Gibson Hilger is charged with felony burglary.

On Feb. 12, law enforcement responded to the 600 block of Helena Avenue for reports of a theft from an employee past business hours. The complainant said his employee, the defendant, was observed on video surveillance taking multiple items including Coors Light beer, a can of Zyn tobacco and an electronic cigarette.

The defendant reported he had entered the store with his key and security code to disarm the alarm. The complainant said the defendant did not have authorization to be in the store after business hours or take those items.

The following day, the defendant was arrested by law enforcement. The defendant also had a valid warrant for his arrest out of Jefferson County, officials said.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: NY is getting more than Trump tax returns

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News