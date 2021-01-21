 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Helena man charged with attempted homicide
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

Helena man charged with attempted homicide

{{featured_button_text}}
Troy Allen Mullin

Troy Allen Mullin

A 37-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of trying to kill his girlfriend. 

Troy Allen Mullin is charged with felony attempted deliberate homicide, felony strangulation of a partner or family member, felony partner or family member assault (third offense) and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (second offense).

On Oct. 31, law enforcement responded to the area of Silver and Lamborn streets in regards to a domestic disturbance. The complainant advised that her boyfriend, the defendant, had assaulted her by punching her in the head repeatedly.

The victim had puncture wounds and lacerations consistent with a sharp cutting object on her head and neck. The victim advised that the defendant was yelling "Die!" as he assaulted her. The victim reportedly feared for her life.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Court documents state the victim's injuries were life-threatening and included deep stab wounds to the neck, a large laceration to her head, other smaller lacerations and brain bleeding. 

The victim told police that on the 800 block of Oregon Street a few weeks prior, the defendant had hit her in the face and caused an injury to her eye. She also said he had strangled her during the this incident, which caused her to lose control of her bladder and consciousness.

The victim also advised of an incident months prior, when the defendant allegedly punched her in the face, breaking her nose and giving her black eyes. 

A third party advised she witnessed the victim's injuries during these time frames.

A criminal history check showed a prior PFMA conviction for the defendant. Numerous attempts to contact the defendant failed up until his arrest.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

0 comments
0
0
0
2
9

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News