Helena man charged with attempted homicide

A 37-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of trying to kill his girlfriend.

Troy Allen Mullin is charged with felony attempted deliberate homicide, felony strangulation of a partner or family member, felony partner or family member assault (third offense) and misdemeanor partner or family member assault (second offense).

On Oct. 31, law enforcement responded to the area of Silver and Lamborn streets in regards to a domestic disturbance. The complainant advised that her boyfriend, the defendant, had assaulted her by punching her in the head repeatedly.

The victim had puncture wounds and lacerations consistent with a sharp cutting object on her head and neck. The victim advised that the defendant was yelling "Die!" as he assaulted her. The victim reportedly feared for her life.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Court documents state the victim's injuries were life-threatening and included deep stab wounds to the neck, a large laceration to her head, other smaller lacerations and brain bleeding.

The victim told police that on the 800 block of Oregon Street a few weeks prior, the defendant had hit her in the face and caused an injury to her eye. She also said he had strangled her during the this incident, which caused her to lose control of her bladder and consciousness.