Helena man charged in the death of infant

A Helena man charged in the death of a 2-month-old infant is set to go to trial next month.

Kellen James Maharg was charged with felony deliberate homicide or in the alternative felony murder.

Maharg was arraigned in the 1st Judicial District Court on Dec. 28 after being arrested and booked in Flathead County. According to prosecutor Mary Barry, Maharg bonded out in Flathead County shortly after his arrest. A jury trial for Maharg is now set for April 18.

On Dec. 7, a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to St. Peter's Health emergency room for reports of a possible assault on an infant. The deputy learned that emergency responders were dispatched to a residence on Cayuse Road at 8:56 p.m. following a 911 call requesting help because a 2-month-old boy was not breathing.

Emergency Medical Technicians were able to get the child breathing and took the infant to the emergency room. The deputy was informed by Child Protective Services that the infant had what appeared to be facial bruising, an extremely elevated blood sugar level and trouble breathing consistent with trauma. Court documents state that medical personnel believed that the infant had been shaken violently.

The boy was life-flighted to Logan Health Center in Kalispell for special care.

An emergency room physician would inform the deputy that a CT scan indicated a brain bleed on the infant. The child began seizing while at the hospital and the doctor would place the child on life support and arrange the Kalispell trip.

The defendant reportedly told the doctor that the infant was asleep in his crib at home. The defendant said would check on the child every 10 or so minutes. The defendant claimed he had not noticed the child was sick nor did he have any symptoms indicating he was ill. One of the times he checked on the child he found the child unresponsive and not breathing so he "tried to wake him by shaking him," according to court documents.

According to medical records, upon the infants arrival at Logan Health, the defendant reportedly admitted to nursing staff that he was responsible for the bruising on the boy's face. Court documents state that the defendant said he "lost it" and "slapped" the infant.

Medical staff advised detectives that the extent of the child's injuries were from more acute trauma to the head or face than would be expected from slapping, as reported by the defendant. They said the injuries were more consistent with a more violent event.

Medical records indicate the boy suffered a traumatic brain injury with right temporal, frontal and frontoparietal lobe subdural hematoma with coexistent subarachnoid hemorrhage, bilateral retinal hemorrhages, cervical ligamentous injury and right facial swelling.

The bruising observed at St. Peter's was no longer visible once at Logan Health.

The infant ultimately would die Dec. 14. The last treating physician noted the cause of death was hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy with a contributing factor of non-accidental traumatic injury to the child, respiratory arrest and status epilepticus, according to court documents.

After performing an autopsy, the deputy medical examiner noted the cause of death was homicide.

