Helena man charged in shootout with law enforcement

Around 9:50 p.m., the 911 Dispatch Center received multiple calls from neighbors reporting more gunshots coming from the defendant's residence. One caller reported hearing shotgun pellets strike her house. The deputy who responded earlier called the defendant to ask if he was shooting his guns again. The deputy indicated that he could do so until 10 p.m., and the defendant then ended the phone call.

The deputy responded to the scene and could still hear gunshots coming from the defendant's property. He decided to detain him for criminal endangerment because of the risk to his neighbors.

Court documents state that while a search warrant was being drafted, the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office and Helena Police Department crisis negotiator team members staged near the defendant's home and contacted him by phone. Investigators believed the defendant had a wife and child in the residence.

Documents say the defendant sounded intoxicated and was very aggravated as he made derogatory and threatening comments to the negotiators. He denied repeated requests from law enforcement to disarm and speak with them in person. He invited them to come up to the outside of his house to talk with him, but he refused to disarm.