Helena man charged in fourth stalking incident this year

For the fourth time this year, a 43-year-old Helena man has been arrested on suspicion of stalking his ex-wife.

Eddie Lee Ankney is charged with felony stalking and two felony counts of violation of a protective order. According to a court affidavit, Ankney was arrested on April 4, July 2 and Aug. 4 for violations of the same protective order. Court documents state that Ankney has stalked his ex-wife numerous times between April and November of this year.

On Nov. 6, a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to contact the victim, who reported that the defendant had violated a no-contact order and an order of protection. The woman told the deputy her ex-husband had sent her nearly 17 text messages, which included harassment and profanity.

She said the defendant had called her repeatedly until she answered the phone. When she answered, the defendant reportedly yelled profanities at her and demanded she provide him money and a ride. According to the victim, she feared the defendant would find her and cause her harm due to the protective order violations.

Court documents state that the victim feared the order of protection did not protect her due to the previous violations, and because the defendant contacted her immediately after he was released from jail that day. The victim said she felt harassed and intimidated.

The deputy contacted the defendant by phone. He initially denied sending the text messages or contacting her from his phone, which had been provided by Lewis and Clark County Pretrial Services.

According to Ankney's arrest affidavit, the deputy was able to get digital copies of screenshots of the text messages from the victim. The deputy identified the phone number as the one previously used to contact the defendant.

The defendant reportedly admitted to calling and messaging the victim after being interviewed by law enforcement a second time. The deputy verified that the no-contact order is still active between Ankney and the victim.

A criminal history check showed that Ankney had a warrant for his arrest out of East Helena for failure to appear on charges of partner or family member assault involving the same victim.

