Helena man arrested on suspicion of threatening shooting

A 23-year-old Helena man was arrested early Tuesday after officers received reports that he had made threats regarding a shooting and had access to weapons and possible explosive devices, police said.

Authorities said they heard from the complainant Monday and did not know when the alleged threat was planned to occur. Police have yet to say who was targeted by the threat.

The Lewis and Clark County Explosive Ordinance Team with assistance from Missoula County is searching the man's residence in the 300 block of Broadway and the scene is secured, police said.

The man was arrested at 4 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of intimidation. His name has not been released.

Helena Public Schools did not lock down any buildings in response to the threat, Communications Officer Karen Ogden said.

The school district's Superintendent Rex Weltz said in a note to parents that law enforcement notified the district Monday of the investigation "and there is no danger to the community, despite rumors on social media."

"We will continue to be in close contact with law enforcement through the remainder of the school year," he said. "The district has response protocols in place, and will promptly notify families if lockdowns or other safety measures are needed."

East Helena Public Schools were temporarily placed on "secure" status Tuesday morning as part of the school district's standard response protocol, Superintendent Dan Rispens said in a note to parents. All students and staff were kept inside secure buildings until the secure order was lifted around 9:10 a.m.

