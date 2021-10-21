Helena man arrested on suspicion of shooting person with rubber bullet

A 33-year-old Helena man was arrested Thursday on a warrant for assault with a weapon after another man was shot in the chest with a rubber bullet the day before, prompting officers to use a SWAT team and divert traffic, police said.

Kacey S. Gessner was being held on $50,00 bail and also arrested on a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant for $5,000, authorities said.

Officers responded about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 600 block of Euclid Avenue after a 31-year-old Helena man stated he had been shot. Police learned the man was at a residence in the 1900 block of Euclid Avenue and got into a dispute with another man and was shot in the chest with a “rubber bullet” from a shotgun.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The suspect told the victim that the next shot would be with a real shell, police said. He also allegedly stated that he would shoot any law enforcement officers who tried to stop him.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries by an ambulance team and said he would drive himself to the hospital. Officers tried to contact the occupants of the residence without success. A search and arrest warrant was obtained, police said.