Helena man arrested on suspicion of sex crimes against children

A 40-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of committing sexual crimes against two children under age 16, according to court documents filed Thursday in Helena Justice Court.

Christopher James Romero faces two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent and three felony counts of sexual assault on a 12-year-old girl, according to court documents. He is facing an additional felony charge of sexually assaulting the girl's 15-year-old sister.

On June 6, a Lewis and Clark County deputy met with a woman who said her 12-year-old daughter had been with Romero during the afternoon of June 4, according to an affidavit filed with the court. Court records say he was supposed to give the girl a ride home after a gathering, but he had taken her to his home instead.

The girl told a sibling Romero was “wrestling” with her at his home when he told her she was pretty and he had always had a crush on her, court documents state. He allegedly tried to kiss the girl on the mouth and then began sucking on her ear and touching her under her underwear, the affidavit says.

The girl told her sister the man pulled down her pants and engaged in a sexual act with her, according to court documents. The man allegedly asked the girl if she was OK, and she said no. The affidavit says the man then went into the bathroom before taking the girl home.

According to court records, Romero told the girl he was sorry and “wanted to kill himself” for what he had done. He also sent text messages to the girl and her parents apologizing for his actions, the court records say.

The younger girl and her sister told their mother what had happened, deputies said. The parents provided text messages that corroborated the information.

The girl's sister told authorities she had also spent time with Romero, and he would caress and grope her buttocks while she was turned away. The girl said such touching occurred several times a week from March through June. She told authorities she felt uncomfortable when being touched by the defendant.

Romero was taken to the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

