Helena man arrested on suspicion of raping children

A 71-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping children.

Guy L. Parker has been charged with two felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

On Feb. 23, a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to investigate a report of inappropriate messages between Parker and a girl younger than 12. The complainant said the child was receiving Snapchat messages from the defendant. The complainant reportedly removed Snapchat from the child's phone and attempted to block the defendant's phone number, which did not work.

Parker allegedly continued to message the child, asking her to get back on Snapchat. The defendant is also accused of asking the child to delete any messages between the two. A deputy received screenshots of a message from Parker that refers to the child as "the most beautiful girl in the world," and one that says "I love our nightly chats."

The complainant also reported an incident between the defendant and another girl who was less than 10. The complainant advised that the girl was bleeding from a cut on her private parts and reported that the two children often stayed with the defendant at his Helena address.