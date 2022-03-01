Helena man arrested on suspicion of raping child

A 36-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping a child younger than 12.

Brandon Michael Watson is charged with felony sexual intercourse without consent and felony sexual assault.

On Feb. 28, a Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office deputy was informed by an elementary school that a child younger than 12 had disclosed sexual contact by the defendant. The school also informed Child Protective Services and the deputy that this was disclosed after the victim spoke with friends at her school.

The victim said she told her mother about the sexual contact in the fall of 2021. The mother reported that she confronted the defendant, and he convinced her the touching was accidental.

The victim reported that Watson would remove her clothing and touch her inappropriately while he thought she was sleeping. The victim said the contact with the defendant was "painful."

Many of the things the victim told detectives were able to be corroborated.

A CPS report confirmed the defendant's criminal history of domestic violence and endangering the welfare of a child.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.