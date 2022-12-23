Helena man arrested on suspicion of raping 8-year-old

A 29-year-old Helena man was arrested on suspicion of raping and sexually assaulting an 8-year-old child.

Jeremy Thomas Hand is charged with one felony count of sexual intercourse without consent and two felony counts of sexual assault.

According to charging documents, hand is accused of having sexual contact with the child on at least three separate occasions between April 1 and Dec. 16.

The child told a peer and school staff about the incidents, at which point Child Protective Services and the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office became involved. A sexual assault medical examination was conducted.

During the exam, the child said Hand "touches me at night," "sometimes I'm asleep, sometimes I'm awake" and "it happens in his room," court records say

Hand told the detective he did not do anything and said the allegations were fabricated by the victim.

Hand was arrested and booked into the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center.

All charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty.